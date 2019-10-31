Many seniors are struggling to keep a roof over their head in the Central Okanagan’s tight rental market. (Stock photo)

Low-income seniors make up 43 per cent of people on Okanagan affordable housing waitlist

Situation will likely become worse as 30,000 more seniors are expected by 2036

Seniors now make up one of the largest demographics of people waiting for affordable rental housing in Kelowna and surrounding communities, according to a newly-released housing assessment by the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Out of 259 applicants on a BC Housing waitlist for affordable housing in the Central Okanagan, 42 per cent are now low-income seniors.

The assessment also states 30,000 more seniors are expected to be added the Central Okanagan’s population by 2036, which could make housing waitlists even longer if more affordable rentals aren’t introduced into the market.

READ MORE: Despite personal experiences with drugs, homelessness, one Kelowna resident says no to McCurdy site

The assessment said housing pressures are already forcing many seniors out onto Okanagan streets.

“Community consultation indicated that the prospect of seniors potentially losing their homes due to affordability was a major concern,” states the report.

“(The waitlist) issue has led to shelter providers seeing a substantial increase in the number of seniors experiencing homelessness.”

The assessment found seniors are particularly vulnerable to homelessness given their fixed incomes don’t match rising inflation over time.

“Many seniors, as they enter retirement, rely on savings or are on fixed incomes, both of which are largely impacted by the increase in rental prices in the region,” says the report.

Adding to the pressures, the report said single-person households, like seniors, face the greatest challenges in the Central Okanagan rental market.

The assessment shows a single parent in Kelowna has to pay, on average, $1,055 to afford a place to rent.

That number is even higher in West Kelowna, where a single parent can expect to shell out $1,135 for a rental.

Creating better transitional housing with support services, introducing year-round emergency shelter beds and creating more subsidized housing are things the assessment said the city and province need to tackle to help address the housing gap for seniors.

hr width=”75%”>

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Students, teachers loving outdoor classroom space in Lake Country

Just Posted

Okanagan Sun go out fighting in playoff game loss against Rams

The Sun were eliminated from the playoffs Oct. 26

Okanagan College announces new fundraising campaign for health sciences centre

The $5 million fundraising goal will help build health care, dental and other labs in new building

Students, teachers loving outdoor classroom space in Lake Country

Ecole Peter Greer Elementary students and teachers enjoying new space at Clearwater Park

Low-income seniors make up 43 per cent of people on Okanagan affordable housing waitlist

Situation will likely become worse as 30,000 more seniors are expected by 2036

Former West Kelowna soccer star named Canada West Player of the Year

Issac Koch of the University of Victoria Vikes was named the conference’s best on Wednesday

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Vancouver now 8-1-1 in last 10 games

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

Most Read