Low risk associated with case of pneumococcal disease in the South Okanagan

No identified risk to the public from recent case of pneumococcal disease with associated meningitis

Interior Health is reassuring residents there is no identified risk to the public from a recent case of pneumococcal disease with associated meningitis in Oliver.

Interior Health said they are working closely with the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and through testing have determined that it is an isolated case that is not connected to the Okanagan meningococcal outbreak last year.

Pneumococcal disease is an infection caused by bacteria and can result in many types of illnesses, including: ear infections, sinus infections, pneumonia and meningitis in severe cases. Pneumococcal disease is generally not severe, and is most common in children under 5, individuals who are immunocompromised or individuals over 65.

At this time, vaccines and antibiotics are not required for those who may have been in contact with this case. Interior Health said the best way to prevent the spread of bacteria is to wash your hands frequently throughout the day, especially after coughing or sneezing, cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue, and to seek medical attention if you are feeling unwell.

If you experience symptoms that you are concerned about — including fever, headache, stiff neck, or vomiting — call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 to speak with a registered nurse, visit your doctor or nurse practitioner or visit a walk-in clinic. If symptoms are severe, visit your local emergency department.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
An unexpected sight: Bear spotted eating another bear in central B.C.
Next story
Three candidates drop out of Central Okanagan municipal election

Just Posted

Telephone poles placed in centre of sidewalk angers West Kelowna watchdog

Audience Group calls placement of poles in new Boucherie Road upgrade project ‘idiocy’

Kelowna asking public to help update its Cultural Plan

Second survey this year to posted to gather public input about cultural programs and services

Three candidates drop out of Central Okanagan municipal election

Two running for Peachland/OK West trustee and OK East rural director candidate step aside

West Kelowna water warning downgraded

City lowers boil water notice for Lakeview water system to a water quality advisory

Ancestral remains uncovered at Fintry to be reburied

Remains found along Shorts Creek in Fintry Provincial Park during flood remediation measures

Your weekend weather update

Rain continues to move right across the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. premier apologizes for removal of 1950s totem pole at Canada-U.S. border

First Nations say pole was raised at Peace Arch but removed to make way for tourism centre

Tornado touches down in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Environment Canada says cars and homes have been damaged by severe thunderstorms and high wind gusts

Low risk associated with case of pneumococcal disease in the South Okanagan

No identified risk to the public from recent case of pneumococcal disease with associated meningitis

An unexpected sight: Bear spotted eating another bear in central B.C.

Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief finds bear eating another bear’s carcass

RCMP confirm death of missing BC teen Jessica Patrick

No details on cause were given. Case is under criminal investigation and police are asking for tips.

CUTENESS OVERLOAD: 2 sea otters hold hands at the Vancouver Aquarium

Holding hands is a common – and adorable – way for otters to stay safe in the water

B.C. teen with autism a talented guitarist

Farley Mifsud is gaining fans with every performance

Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in B.C. exploding mail case

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

Most Read