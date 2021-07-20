Lower Mission bridge temporarily closed for construction

The Lakeshore Bridge over Bellevue Creek one-way traffic only while upgrades are being completed

Lakeshore Road will be closed for construction starting Monday (July 26).

The construction on the Lakeshore bridge began in March and is expected to end in September. These $2.7 million upgrades will add two lanes of vehicle traffic, bike lanes in each direction and a multi-use path that will connect with these facilities on Collett Road.

Between Monday (July 26) and Wednesday (July 28), Lakeshore will be closed to southbound traffic between Collett Road and Keith Road. Any southbound traffic will be detoured at McClure Road or Dehart Road.

Pedestrians will be allowed both southbound and northbound on the existing pedestrian bridge but cyclists should be using the detours in place.

The 16 & 17 transit routes will be re-routed until September.

To learn more about this project and to sign up for e-updates, visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects.

