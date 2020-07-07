The Lower Similkameen Indian Band announced the closure of the Chopaka Bridge Beach Area Tuesday (July 7) morning, saying the COVID-19 crisis, “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat.” Pictured above is LSIB Chief Keith Crow. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review - File)

Lower Similkameen Indian Band closes beach near Cawston to non-band members

The COVID-19 crisis “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat” says the LSIB

A beach located on Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB) land has been closed to the public until further notice.

The LSIB announced the closure of the Chopaka Bridge Beach Area Tuesday (July 7) morning, saying the COVID-19 crisis, “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat.”

The beach, they explained, is known to draw many from outside the community during summer months and often becomes overcrowded. It is located just south of Cawston, off Highway 3.

READ MORE: Urge travellers to follow COVID-19 rules in a ‘gentle way’: B.C.’s top doctor

“The upcoming summer months combined with many outside visitors coming into our region and area presents a major concern for our community,” read a statement from the LSIB.

The Chopaka Bridge Beach Area (Lot 41) is now restricted for use by LSIB members only.

“Our decision is based on our elected responsibility for keeping our community members safe, especially our children elders and most vulnerable, and minimizing any threat of COVID-19 coming into our community.”

READ MORE: Summerland campground to provide COVID-safe accommodations for temporary farm-workers

READ MORE: Coalmont woman airlifted after ATV crash

@KeremeosNews
phil.mclachlan@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Just Posted

Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines

The Okanagan Forest Task Force’s have led to 13 or 14 tickets for illegal dumpers

City of Kelowna seeking input on transit exchange improvements

Since 2010, Kelowna transit service has expanded by 20 per cent but ridership has grown by around 40 per cent

YLW implements further safety measures amid COVID-19

The new safety measures came into effect on July 7

TOTA and Community Futures join forces to support Okanagan businesses amid COVID-19

The initiative is to rebuild a resilient tourism industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

Morning Start: Dogs can smell cancer

Your morning start for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

Okanagan home destroyed by fire

Call came in from Teresa Road in Lake Country just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

Lower Similkameen Indian Band closes beach near Cawston to non-band members

The COVID-19 crisis “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat” says the LSIB

B.C. homeowners plead for action on condo insurance crisis

Strata property fees growing bigger than mortgage payments

Indigenous man behind complaint of BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy has died

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argued that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Revelstoke community helps those stranded during 30 hour Highway 1 closure

The closure west of the city was due to flooding

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Urge travellers to follow COVID-19 rules in a ‘gentle way’: B.C.’s top doctor

Cases surging in the U.S. have B.C. officials hoping the border stays shut all summer

Two dead after weekend crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The driver and passenger of one vehicle died at the scene

Most Read