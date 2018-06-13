Lucky Kelowna and Lake Country students could walk away with cash for post-secondary school

Interior Savings Credit Union is awarding $640,000 in bursaries in the Thompson-Okanagan

As the school year winds up, many students are making plans to save for their tuition next year. For 640 of those students, their cost of education just became a little bit lighter.

This year, Interior Savings Credit Union is awarding $640,000 in bursaries to students in the Thompson Okanagan area. Since its launch five years ago, the Interior Savings Million Dollar Bursary program has now awarded more than $2.5 million in bursaries.

According to Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings, the Million Dollar Bursary is part of a bold commitment by the Credit Union to share profits with its members while also helping to support continuous education.

“We believe in local money for local good,” she said. “What better way to create local good than to dedicate a portion of our profit sharing program to help our young members get a head start in life.”

To be eligible you must be between 17 to 24 years old, a member of the Credit Union and you must have plans to attend full-time studies in a recognized degree, diploma or trade certification program. Any bursary money not claimed is returned to the general profit sharing pool which is paid each year to Interior Savings members. This spring, in addition to these bursaries, the Credit Union returned another $1.5 million in rewards and dividends to its members.

If you’re attending a high school graduation awards ceremony in the next two weeks, watch for award recipients to be announced. According to Conway, a number of high schools will see more than 10 per cent of their graduating class receives a Million Dollar Bursary award. Of note, 12 awards will be presented at Lillooet Secondary, 14 at George Elliot in Lake Country, 14 at Merritt Secondary, 37 at Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary in West Kelowna, 34 at OKM in Kelowna, 22 at Valleyview Secondary in Kamloops and an impressive 72 bursaries will be presented at each of the Rutland Senior Secondary and Kelowna Senior Secondary school ceremonies.

To learn more about the Million Dollar Bursary program go to www.milliondollarbursary.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Arrests made for 38 stolen mountain bikes
Next story
Former B.C. mill town eyed by province for new high-tech data hub

Just Posted

Lake Country firehall is too small

The District of Lake Country will be presented with an option to borrow money for a new hall

Lucky Kelowna and Lake Country students could walk away with cash for post-secondary school

Interior Savings Credit Union is awarding $640,000 in bursaries in the Thompson-Okanagan

Arrests made for 38 stolen mountain bikes

Kelowna RCMP has arrested seven people

Overturned semi truck spotted near West Kelowna

Witnesses say the semi was located on the side of Highway 97

UBCO prof supports his homeland

El Salvador immigrants assists Central America social causes

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

The notorious member of the StopWatch Gang passed away this week

Premier congratulates MLA on run for Nanaimo mayor

John Horgan’s remarks a bit premature, Krog’s announcement is tonight

Evening gives comfort to grieving parents in Okanagan

Evening Among the Angels fundraising dinner Thursday, June 21

Motion Notion to be held in Merritt, not Golden

Complications with the location has forced the festival to move

Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama

Last seen on Vancouver Island, wife of one man says it’s now a ‘heartbreaking’ disappearance

New program extends disaster relief for B.C. residents

Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks

Former B.C. mill town eyed by province for new high-tech data hub

Canal Flats mill to be transformed into tech centre

North Okanagan-Shuswap NDP riding executive to resign

Unhappy with federal NDP “defunding” association to tune of more than $7,000

Most Read