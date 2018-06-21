Yoga. (Wikimedia Commons)

Lululemon Athletica pledges to donate 100 per cent of today’s profit

The funds will be donated for International Day of Yoga

Lululemon Athletica has pledged to donate 100 per cent of profits today (16 per cent of total sales) to non-profit organizations supported by the Here to Be foundation.

The Lululemon social impact program that works with over 300 non-profit partners around the world creates access to yoga as a tool for well being.

Related: Fitzpatricks donate $1.25 million to UBC Okanagan

The Here to Be foundation launched in 2016 as a community-based social impact program that benefits of yoga in at-risk and under-served communities that routinely experience chronic stress due to, trauma, illness, socioeconomic status or ongoing adversity.

Related: Kelowna mayor, councillors deny donations influenced hotel vote

The donation will end along with International Day of Yoga this evening.

— With files from Clinton Gloal Initiative

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau announces bioregional oceans protection agreement in Prince Rupert
Next story
UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

Just Posted

Grass fire sparks near Kelowna’s UBCO campus

Construction workers in the area helped extinguish small fire, likely caused by lightning

Water quality advisory in Kelowna lifted

After a month of warnings, officials say testing shows water quality is good again

Progress made on Kelowna Visitor Centre

The centre is set to open mid summer

Kelowna names new city manger

City goes in-house and picks planning boss Doug Gilchrist to replacement Ron Mattiussi

Lululemon Athletica pledges to donate 100 per cent of today’s profit

The funds will be donated for International Day of Yoga

Humans locked in for love at Kelowna Shelter

BC SPCA Lock-In for Love hopes to raise $25,000

Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

The new fund aims to help customers who find themselves in financial emergencies

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Fake cops ‘arrest’ woman, steal $6,000 in latest CRA scam

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Westshore water advisory lifted

Regional District of Central Okanagan lifts advisory for some Westside residents

VIDEO: First day of summer celebrated with solstice celebration

June 21 marks the first day of summer

Study shows increase in mountain bike tourism in B.C.

Numbers are up, way up, for bike-related visits to the province

Three Rockets ready for NHL Entry Draft

Kyle Topping, Libor Zabransky and Leif Mattson are ranked among North American skaters for draft

Thief posing as Revenue Canada staff gets iTune cards

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in cards

Most Read