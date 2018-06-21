Lululemon Athletica pledges to donate 100 per cent of today’s profit

The funds will be donated for International Day of Yoga

Lululemon Athletica has pledged to donate 100 per cent of profits today (16 per cent of total sales) to non-profit organizations supported by the Here to Be foundation.

The Lululemon social impact program that works with over 300 non-profit partners around the world creates access to yoga as a tool for well being.

The Here to Be foundation launched in 2016 as a community-based social impact program that benefits of yoga in at-risk and under-served communities that routinely experience chronic stress due to, trauma, illness, socioeconomic status or ongoing adversity.

The donation will end along with International Day of Yoga this evening.

— With files from Clinton Gloal Initiative

