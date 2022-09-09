Propane firepits are still allowed in Vernon and Lumby despite a campfire ban. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Propane firepits are still allowed in Vernon and Lumby despite a campfire ban. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Lumby extends campfire ban, Vernon prohibition remains

High fire risk prompts village to continue prohibition until Sept. 16

While the Kamloops Fire Centre has lifted its ban on campfires, the Village of Lumby is extending it.

After evaluating local conditions, Lumby is extending the local campfire ban until noon next Friday.

“Our community continues to experience hot and dry conditions and there is still a high fire danger rating,” CAO Tom Kadla said. “By Sept. 16, 2022 we are anticipating that the change in the weather which will reduce the risks and be more suitable time to life the campfire ban. This measure will help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety until conditions improve.”

A campfire ban also remains in Vernon.

“We will distribute a media release when the campfire ban is rescinded,” communications manager Christy Poirier said. “Until that time, it remains in effect within the City of Vernon municipal boundary.”

The following activities are prohibited and apply to all public and private lands:

• Campfires

• Discarding burning substances near combustible material

• Open air burning

• Fireworks

• Sky lanterns

• Tiki torches and similar kinds of torches

• Burn barrels or burn cages

• Chimineas

READ MORE: Lumby joins North Okanagan communities extending campfire ban

READ MORE: Third North Okanagan wildfire sparked

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022Campingfire banNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE – Evacuation alert rescinded for Jack Creek wildfire in Glenrosa area, being held
Next story
Couple’s ‘dream home’ at risk of sliding into northwest B.C. river

Just Posted

Advance voting opportunities for B.C. municipal elections are Oct. 5,8,12,13, and 14. (Photo/Black Press Media)
32 candidates vying for Kelowna council as filing deadlines close in Central Okanagan

Manager David Habib stands in front of one of the bars inside the Liquid Zoo in downtown Kelowna (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Kelowna nightclub manager in the race for mayor

A former UBCO RA is calling for changes to the school’s sexual misconduct policy. (File)
B.C. woman’s ‘traumatizing’ sexual assault probe at UBCO leads to human rights complaint

Charlie Hodge is seeking re-election to Kelowna council. (File photo/Capital News)
Hodge ‘good to go’ in re-election bid for Kelowna council