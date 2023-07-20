Lumby grows with 54 new child-care space building

B.C.’s Child Care New Spaces Fund is contributing the $2.16 million needed for the new facility

Vernon Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu and Regional District of North Okanagan Area D (rural Lumby) director Rick Fairbairn announce $2.16 million in funding for 54 new child care spaces for the Whitevalley Community Centre in the village. (Roger Knox-Morning Star Photo)

The Village of Lumby will soon have 54 new child care spaces to call their own.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) announced a contribution of $2.16 million from B.C.’s Child Care New Spaces Fund to construct the new spaces for the Lumby area.

The RDNO has partnered with the Whitevalley Community Resource Centre to be the operator of the new facility, who will be running the Lumby School’s Out and Summer Day Camp, as well as parent and tot programming for children aged zero to six.

“Lumby is growing,” said Mayor Kevin Acton, “and that growth includes many young families. The new spaces will be ideally located in the heart of the community and support families well into the future.”

The new building will be located in close proximity to the Whitevalley Community Centre and will have the capacity for 54 spaces, becoming the permanent home for the existing 39 spaces and adding 15 new ones to accommodate the needs of the community.

“We are excited about this news, knowing what a positive impact having a dedicated space for child care and child programming will make on the community,” said Rick Fairbairn, chair of the Whitevalley parks, recreation and culture. “The space will increase the number of child care spaces available, helping to reduce the shortage of options for families in our area.”

Design of the new centre will begin this summer, with construction expected to break ground in 2024.

