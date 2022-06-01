(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Lunch hour crash at Springfield and Dilworth in Kelowna

Three vehicles involved

A three-vehicle collision heavily slowed down traffic at Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive on Wednesday.

Around 12p.m., on June 1, emergency crews were called to the scene, including one fire engine, one ambulance and a police cruiser.

The right turn onto Springfield from Dilworth was blocked off to traffic.

One person involved was put into the ambulance for treatment.

