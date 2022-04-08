Lunch-hour crash sees two victims needing extrication in Kelowna

A crash at the intersection of KLO Road and Benvoulin Road left two people trapped on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:10 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene, including three police cars, two fire trucks, and three ambulances. Stretchers were deployed to assist victims.

A witness on scene told Capital News they believe that one vehicle involved was turning left onto KLO, while the other was going straight through the intersection.

Traffic both eastbound and westbound has been blocked on KLO, with vehicles being directed to go north on Benvoulin.

Both patients were extracted by emergency personnel.