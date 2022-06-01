Conceptual rendering of condo complex to be built on Lakeshore Road. (Photo/Cressey Developments)

Conceptual rendering of condo complex to be built on Lakeshore Road. (Photo/Cressey Developments)

Luxury condos on Kelowna’s lakeshore will cost $50 million to build

Two six-storey buildings planned

A $50 million residential development on Lakeshore Road should start construction soon.

The Caban is planned across the street from Boyce-Gyro Beach Park. It’s a 127-unit luxury condominium complex according to Cressey Developments of Vancouver on its website.

The design is for two five-storey buildings on top of parking structures. A row of townhouse units would face Richter Street, with commercial units along Lakeshore.

