Mabel Lake fire grows to 277 hectares near Lumby

Fires glow on the hills above Mabel Lake July 14, as seen from the Enderby side from the marina. (Bruce Ingleson photo)

A wildfire burning north of Lumby has grown substantially.

The Bunting Road fire near Mabel Lake is now listed at 277 hectares and out of control.

Along with growth in the fire, the change is due to more accurate mapping of the blaze by B.C. Wildfire Service crews who have been busy fighting the fires and have not been able to update their status as regularly.

The fire was reported yesterday, Thursday July 15 as 40 hectares. Six personnel, a helicopter and heavy equipment were tackling that fire at that time.

READ MORE: Suspected campfire sparks in Lumby

READ MORE: Special air quality statement continues in Okanagan due to wildfire smoke

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan