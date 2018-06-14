Macaroni-throwing man arrested in B.C. city

Incident occurred on Nanaimo’s Commercial Street at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Police don’t generally make arrests after food fights, but it happened earlier this month in downtown Nanaimo.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, officers were called to a location on Commercial Street at about 3 a.m. on June 3 after receiving a report of of an intoxicated man throwing macaroni at passing taxis.

“[Police] were able to find the suspect by following the trail of macaroni he had previously discarded,” noted the release. “When the officers arrived, ‘macaroni man’ decided to make a further impression on the officers, and give them the ‘middle finger salute.’”

The man was taken to cells at the RCMP detachment.

Allergy sufferers in Kelowna beware
Extend sales tax to soft drinks, B.C. advisory group says

