Made in Kelowna made for celebrating community

City says this will be a pilot year for the event with all activities taking place August 27th in City Park (Photo - City of Kelowna)

The City of Kelowna has released a few details on a promised signature event for 2022 and beyond.

The name of the event will be Kelowna Made. A report going to council Monday says this will be a pilot year for the event with all activities taking place August 27th in City Park. All events will be locally sourced and family-oriented including music and performances, arts, sport, culture, history, and heritage, as well as food and beverage. Daytime activities will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and festivities will pick up again from 6 to 9 p.m.

The long-term vision will look to expand the event over more locations and longer duration, along with opportunities for partnerships and sponsorships to support financial sustainability of the event. Evaluation of the event will be done through surveys, reviews, and feedback.

The report adds Kelowna Made will be driven by local residents from all walks of life, representing the breadth of the community’s interests, activities, and lives.

More information on the inaugural event will be rolled-out in the coming weeks.

