‘Made-in-the-Okanagan’ solutions to homelessness

Kelowna has formed a task force to address homelessness in the city. The co-chair of the task force will moderate a panel discussion Feb. 7 featuring presenters from UBCO, OC and the private sector.—Image: contributed

UBC Okanagan and Okanagan College professors, as well as representatives of the private sector, will hold a panel discussion about housing and homelessness next week featuring ideas to improve housing in the region and make it more accessible for everyone.

The event will showcase “made-in-the-Okanagan” solutions to problems in housing and homelessness, and highlight partnerships with UBC Okanagan, Okanagan College and the private sector that have made these innovations possible.

The event will be hosted by Happipad, a startup tech company based in Kelowna, and the UBC/Okanagan College research team iSearch. Panel members will include Happipad’s Cailan Libby, UBC professor and iSearch coordinator Jon Corbett, Bryn Crawford, who is working on UBC’s Homeless Personal Carrier project and Tara Tschritter with Little House Contracting. Okanagan College professor and co-chair of the City of Kelowna’s Journey Home Task Force Kyleen Myrah will moderate the panel.

The discussion is scheduled for Feb. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will take place at the Okanagan Innovation Centre Theatre on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the panel presentation begins at 6 p.m. The free event is open to the public.

Organizers say in addition to the the official presentation, there will be time for questions and networking.

To register to attend go here.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.