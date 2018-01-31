Mr. and Mrs. Mayor played by Dakota Hunter and Chloe Ricketts in the Princess Margaret production of Seussical. Mark Brett/Western News

Maggie brings Dr. Seuss characters to life

Seussical the Musical opens Feb. 1 at Princess Margaret school in Penticton

It’s a dream come true for some students at Princess Margaret School who grew up reading Dr. Seuss books and are now getting a chance to play some of their favourite characters.

Students in the school’s theatre program are performing Seussical the Musical. Opening night is Feb. 1.

“The take away from this is kids love it,” Lori Grant, the school’s theatre teacher said. “The characters come alive and there are still so many life lessons in those books that are applicable today. Imagine and you can do it, anything’s possible, there’s so many.”

The class of about 40 students started rehearsals in September. Grant said she chooses the annual musical after she knows what students she has her in class.

“We have a smaller class this year than in past years but we have a talented class. There’s some really great singers and performers here,” she said.

Rhylin Dobler, a Grade 12 student, is playing Horton the Elephant a traditional male role in the beloved musical.

“I thought why not. In the time of #Metoo and all that I thought it was a great idea to have a female take on the traditional male role and she’s doing an outstanding job,” Grant said.

Dobler, a powerhouse vocalist, said as soon as she heard the class was doing Seussical the Musical she was set on playing Horton.

She spent hours and hours memorizing lines and preparing before she even auditioned for the role.

“I know the character. Horton is one of my favourite characters. It was one of my favourite books growing up. He has a lot of virtues I admire, being humble and kind,” she said.

The two-act play weaves together some of Dr. Seuss’ most famous tales and characters from at least 15 of his books.

The show follows the adventures of Horton, who one day hears voices coming from a speck of dust. He discovers that within the tiny speck exists the smallest planet in the universe and on it lives a tiny race of creatures known as the Whos. Although ridiculed by others for believing in something he cannot see, Horton stubbornly continues in his belief the Whos exist. The show travels through jungles, pools, makes a stop at a carnival and more while characters fall in love, have adventures and some even save the world.

Chloe Ricketts who plays Mrs. Mayor of Whoville said being a part of the production has been amazing.

“I grew up with Seuss and all of the books. I read the books as a kid and then the movies came out and it was phenomenal seeing all that…” she said. “And then getting the experience to live it in real life is just so amazing. The sets are mazing and the costumes are amazing. It’s like living my childhood all over again but getting to be a part of it is so cool.”

The theatre class worked with the tech classes at the school to build some of the sets.

Grant said students collaborate on costumes by going through what is already available at the school, going through their own closets and going to second hand stores.

“It really teaches them so much about musical theatre and productions so they have a really good grasp on what it takes to do these kinds of things,” she said.

The production opens Feb. 1 at Maggie and will run through till Feb. 3 before heading over to Cleland Theatre for performances Feb 8, 9, 10.

Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and two matinee performances are scheduled for Sat., Feb. 3 (at Maggie) and Feb. 10 (at Cleland) starting at 2 p.m. For tickets go to Princess Margaret school or Cleland Theatre.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Bird Girl Sydney Shelley performs her role in Seussical which will be on stage at Princess Margaret and the Cleland Theatre next month. Mark Brett/Western News

The cast of the Princess Margaret Secondary School’s production of Seussical that will be performed at the school and the Cleland Theatre starting Thursday at Maggie. Mark Brett/Western News

Previous story
Curtis Sagmoen faces new assault charges
Next story
Armstrong man found guilty of cruelty to animals has appeal dismissed

Just Posted

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

Jury trial for Liquid Zoo bouncer underway

A jury trial for a Kelowna bouncer who allegedly assaulted a customer got underway this week.

Curtis Sagmoen faces new assault charges

Police seek information from witnesses or other women who may have been victimized.

Community leaders learn about mental illness at Kelowna luncheon

“It’s Ok to not be OK.”

French immersion up for discussion in West Kelowna

The Central Okanagan Public Schools board will be discussing options tonight

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

Team B.C. advances to Scotties Tournament of Hearts Championship Pool

Nanaimo based curling team advances at Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

New app alerts bystanders trained in CPR to nearby cardiac arrests

PulsePoint smartphone app will alert CPR trained bystander when someone goes into cardiac arrest

Alberta Premier warns of ‘consequences’ for B.C.

Rachel Notley held an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday over attempts to hinder expansion of Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline.

FOX pays $3B for Thursday Night Football

CBS and NBC each paid $450 million for the previous two-year package.

Erik Guay to miss Winter Olympics

One of Canada’s top medal hopes in alpine skiing is pulling out of the Games due to a back injury

Armstrong man found guilty of cruelty to animals has appeal dismissed

Gary Roberts’ animal cruelty conviction remains after appeal hearing

Father still hunting killer of B.C. realtor 10 years after her death

Realtor was showing a Victoria-area home when she was murdered in February 2008 and the case remains unsolved

Revelstoke Death Café puts mortality front and centre

Death midwife Theresa Hamilton helps participants with the big questions surrounding life

Most Read