Magical sunflower maze to explore at Kelowna farm

Assistant reporter Ranger visited McMillan Farms and said that the sunflower maze is a “must sniff”

Forget tiptoeing through the tulips, it is time to stroll among the sunflowers at McMillan Farms in Kelowna.

Bring your kids, your date or your dog to check out the acres of blooms in south east Kelowna.

Upon arrival at the idyllic spot, visitors can say hello to the goats and chickens before hopping in the trailer for a scenic tractor-pulled hayride to the sunflower field. After meandering around the maze, taking photos and having a bite to eat at the food truck, people can say hello to the donkeys Luke and Anakin and the horses grazing in the surrounding fields.

On-leash pups are more than welcome at the sunflower maze, said Ron McMillan, farm owner and dog lover.

Assistant reporter Ranger the dog visited the sunflower field at sunset and enjoyed wandering through the maze and getting scritches from McMillan.

Ranger would like to warn fellow pups that there are many photo opportunities at the sunflower maze where paw-rents may make their pooches pose for “boring” pictures.

His favourite part of the excursion was the cheese he got for posing in all the photos and his second favourite part of the trip was exploring and sniffing around the sunflower maze.

“There are a lot of really interesting smells coming from the horse and donkey enclosure at McMillan Farms,” said Ranger.

The farm is open on Thursdays from 4p.m. until 7 p.m., Fridays from 4p.m. until 9p.m., Saturdays 10a.m. until 9p.m. and Sundays from 10a.m. until 6p.m.

Flowers are also available for purchase.

In the fall, the popular pumpkin patch, hayride and maze will be open.

For more information and to buy tickets visit mcmillanfarms.ca.

