Site of the 5.8M earthquake off northern Vancouver Island Wednesday night. Screenshot/U.S. Geological Survey

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near northern Vancouver Island

The quake struck at 9:30 p.m. about 204 km west-south-west of Bella Bella.

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck near the north coast of Vancouver Island Wednesday evening, but a tsunami warning was not issued for the region.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake struck at 9:30 p.m. about 204 km west-south-west of Bella Bella.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake at a magnitude 6.2 at 196 km WSW of Bella, Bella.

According to reports, the quake was felt on the northern tip of Vancouver Island near Port Hardy as well as the Sunshine Coast.

Previous story
UPDATE: BC Ferries rolls out anti-abuse messaging at terminals as union speaks out
Next story
The life of Eli’s father: How a youth stab-victim ended up on the streets

Just Posted

The life of Eli’s father: How a youth stab-victim ended up on the streets

Beauregard had a transient lifestyle at the same age as his son

Pianos to punches: Kelowna musician boxes for charity

Neville Bowman is stepping into the ring as a “three-round hero” on July 6

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for rain across the Okanagan tomorrow

Appliance giant suing couple with Vernon, Kelowna ties

Whirlpool Canada alleges more than 29,000 fraudulent claims filed resulting in $4 million payout

UPDATE: Footage of car up in flames at Kelowna intersection, driver uninjured

The car fire was quickly put out but emergency services remain on scene

In photos and video: Lumberjacks get chopping at Shuswap competition

Wood chips flew as chainsaws roared at the Professional Loggers Competition held… Continue reading

UPDATE: BC Ferries rolls out anti-abuse messaging at terminals as union speaks out

Union says 82 per cent of workers have been abused

Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

B.C. Lions QB Mike Reilly shares mental health battle to break down stigma

‘People should celebrate that you’re strong enough to be able to get help’

B.C. father charged with murder did not mention daughters while in hospital: RCMP corporal

Victoria man on trial in Vancouver for deaths of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6,

BC Wildfire called in to help battle U.S. blaze near Osoyoos

BC Wildfire Service is helping with air support

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

Federal government commits $82 million to Highway 1 improvements in Shuswap

Four-laning, bridge replacement in Tappen share in $185 million announced for B.C. infrastructure

People with dementia from both side of the border meet at Peace Arch Park

Dementia without Borders event held Wednesday

Most Read