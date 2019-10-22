Mailbox thefts in Lake Country

The suspect vehicle is reported to be a 2002 to 2007 BMW 745 or 750 series

Mailboxes in rural Lake Country are reportedly being tampered with.

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers is warning residents that an attempt was made to access several mailboxes located at the intersection of Lake Hill Drive and Parkside Crescent in the Lakes Subdivision, on Oct. 2.

Once of three large rural boxes at the location was forced open.

RCMP have surveillance video that shows a suspect vehicle, either a 2002 to 2007 BMW 745 or 750 series, driven by two unknown individuals.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or via email CrimeStoppers@shaw.ca.

READ MORE: Are you missing your chicken in Kelowna?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.