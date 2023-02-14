Okanagan Lake. (Black Press file photo)

Okanagan Lake. (Black Press file photo)

Maintaining Okanagan Lake as high-quality water source ‘critical’: City staff

Council adopts principles in development of water security plan for Kelowna

Developing a water security plan will be a focus for Kelowna city staff over the next few months.

The process was outlined to council at its Feb. 13 meeting.

“What are we doing, and what can we do as a city to provide leadership in ensuring that our water systems, Okanagan Lake, and our creeks are maintained for a healthy environment and to support our community,” explained Rod MacLean, utilities planning manager.

READ MORE: kɬusx̌nitkʷ: The original and accurate name for ‘Okanagan Lake’

MacLean told council that future water plans require that Okanagan Lake and upland watersheds remain high-quality sources.

“This is absolutely critical to the city of Kelowna.”

The city will be starting a number of projects this year for long-term water supply needs, according to a staff report.

“Underlying all of this is an assurance that we are properly servicing the needs of our community,” added MacLean.

He also noted that there are competing philosophies, amongst provincial ministries, Interior Health, and local governments, regarding how water should be handled and dealt with.

“On top of this, we have an additional factor where we’re starting to see some of the regulatory processes being moved over to Indigenous rights and Indigenous obligations. There is an opportunity here to align the Sylix water declaration, for example, with our own principles.”

Council adopted nine water-related principles in a staff report to guide the development of the water security plan.

Staff will engage with council, stakeholders, and the community in putting together the draft plan which should be completed by the fall.

READ MORE: Wildfire mitigation funding sought by City of Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaDrinking waterlakesOkanaganWater

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
$600M health-care cheque incoming to B.C., details need to be stitched to close the deal
Next story
No charges for Vancouver cops accused of obstructing probe into fellow officer

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Free fun activities for Family Day in West Kelowna

Okanagan College Coyotes announced roster ahead of 2023 CCBC season. (Submitted)
Okanagan College announces roster ahead of baseball season

(Black Press file photo)
Kelowna woman feeding the working poor with food waste program

Okanagan Lake. (Black Press file photo)
Maintaining Okanagan Lake as high-quality water source ‘critical’: City staff

Pop-up banner image