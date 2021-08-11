Casorso Bridge at Mission Creek will be under maintenance on Wednesday, Aug. 18, while McCulloch Bridge at KLO Creek will be under maintence on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21. (Pexels photo)

Casorso Bridge at Mission Creek will be under maintenance on Wednesday, Aug. 18, while McCulloch Bridge at KLO Creek will be under maintence on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21. (Pexels photo)

Maintenance work set to slow traffic on two Kelowna bridges

Alternating traffic will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the Casorso and McCulloch bridges

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect for maintenance work at the Casorso and McCulloch bridges this week.

The alternating traffic will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Casorso Bridge at Mission Creek will be under maintenance on Wednesday, Aug. 18, while McCulloch Bridge at KLO Creek will be under maintence on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21.

Pedestrians are asked to use designated detour routes. Traffic and safety personnel will also be in place.

”The City of Kelowna and workers on site appreciate the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while road work is underway,” said city communications manager Tom Wilson.

READ MORE: BC Highway Patrol seeking witnesses to Kelowna lumber theft

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaConstructionRoad conditions

Previous story
Three people in hospital after polar bear attack near Nunavut community
Next story
Air support ready to target White Rock Lake wildfire in Naswhito Creek area on Westside

Just Posted

A couple wearing masks walks along downtown Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Almost 1,700 COVID-19 cases in Central Okanagan outbreak

A view of the White Rock Lake wildfire from Ellison Park Provincial Park Aug. 6, 2021. (@mkinz - Twitter)
Air support ready to target White Rock Lake wildfire in Naswhito Creek area on Westside

Little to no water pressure for some residents in Oyama due to an emergency. (File photo)
Water emergency turns Oyama taps dry

Casorso Bridge at Mission Creek will be under maintenance on Wednesday, Aug. 18, while McCulloch Bridge at KLO Creek will be under maintence on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21. (Pexels photo)
Maintenance work set to slow traffic on two Kelowna bridges