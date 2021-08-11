Maintenance work set to slow traffic on two Kelowna bridges

Alternating traffic will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the Casorso and McCulloch bridges

Casorso Bridge at Mission Creek will be under maintenance on Wednesday, Aug. 18, while McCulloch Bridge at KLO Creek will be under maintence on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21. (Pexels photo)

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect for maintenance work at the Casorso and McCulloch bridges this week.

The alternating traffic will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Casorso Bridge at Mission Creek will be under maintenance on Wednesday, Aug. 18, while McCulloch Bridge at KLO Creek will be under maintence on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21.

Pedestrians are asked to use designated detour routes. Traffic and safety personnel will also be in place.

”The City of Kelowna and workers on site appreciate the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while road work is underway,” said city communications manager Tom Wilson.

READ MORE: BC Highway Patrol seeking witnesses to Kelowna lumber theft

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



City of KelownaConstructionRoad conditions