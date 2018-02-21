Major accident Highway 33 in Kelowna

The jaws of life were used to help one person out of the vehicle

A three vehicle accident on Highway 33 in Rutland Feb. 21, 2018. - Image: Alistair Waters

At least one person has been injured after a three car accident on Highway 33 in Rutland, near the Save On Foods store.

The person was removed from a vehicle and has been transported to hospital with unknown injuries after the accident, according to a Capital News reporter on the scene.

