Major accident Highway 33 in Kelowna

At least one person has been injured after a three car accident on Highway 33 in Rutland, near the Save On Foods store.
The person was removed from a vehicle and has been transported to hospital with unknown injuries after the accident, according to a Capital News reporter on the scene.
We will provide an update on this story as more information becomes available.
