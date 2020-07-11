The southbound lanes of Glenmore Road will be closed from John Hindle Drive to Cross Road from Monday, July 13 to Wednesday, July 15. (Mabel Amber - Pixabay)

Major delays expected on Glenmore road next week

The detour will be in effect Monday, July 13, to Wednesday, July 15

Traffic on part of Glenmore Road will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic on Monday, July 13, to Wednesday, July 15 — and major delays are expected as a result.

Glenmore Road from Begbie Road to Cross Road will be affected by the construction and the city is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes.

“This section of Glenmore Road is single-lane traffic so we need to reduce the road to one lane while we work on the other,” said Bruce Dacre, a design technician with the City of Kelowna. “Glenmore is a high traffic road and we want to keep traffic moving in both directions, but realize this construction will cause some significant delays.”

READ MORE: B.C. appeals judge’s decision to leave three clubhouses in Hells Angels hands

READ MORE: Kelowna taxpayers could pay $90K for losses caused by cancelled Memorial Cup

Paving of Glenmore Road from Kane Road to Begbie Road began on June 29 and is anticipated to be completed by July 16, weather permitting.

This project was funded in part by Federal Gas Tax funds. The Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) administers the Gas Tax Fund in the province in collaboration with the governments of Canada and B.C.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bringing support to Indigenous students and communities, while fulfilling a dream
Next story
BREAKING: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, after public gatherings

Those who were downtown or at the waterfront from June 25 to July 6 maybe have been exposed to COVID-19.

Pianos return to Kelowna parks

The Pianos in Parks program was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Certain crimes increased in Peachland during pandemic

Theft from vehicles, vehicle incidents, and break and enters have increased during the pandemic

UPDATE: YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Couple shaken up after homophobic encounter at Kelowna mall

‘We’re not in the States; we’re not in some little hick town; we’re in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. And it still happens’

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

COVID-19: Homeless to be relocated from temporary Okanagan shelter

Homeless shelters in Vernon have been combined into one site at the curling rink since April

Dozens of fish die at popular lake near Chase

A few natural phenomena are possible causes for their deaths.

BREAKING: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Grocers appear before MPs to explain decision to cut pandemic pay

Executives from three of Canada’s largest grocery chains have defended their decision to end temporary wage increases

Bringing support to Indigenous students and communities, while fulfilling a dream

Mitacs is a nonprofit organization that operates research and training programs

RCMP ‘disappointed’ by talk that race a factor in quiet Rideau Hall arrest

Corey Hurren, who is from Manitoba, is facing 22 charges

NHL’s Canadian hubs offer little economic benefit, but morale boost is valuable: experts

Games are slated to start Aug. 1 with six Canadian teams qualifying for the 24-team resumption of play

Most Read