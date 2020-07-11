Major delays expected on Glenmore road next week

The detour will be in effect Monday, July 13, to Wednesday, July 15

The southbound lanes of Glenmore Road will be closed from John Hindle Drive to Cross Road from Monday, July 13 to Wednesday, July 15. (Mabel Amber - Pixabay)

Traffic on part of Glenmore Road will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic on Monday, July 13, to Wednesday, July 15 — and major delays are expected as a result.

Glenmore Road from Begbie Road to Cross Road will be affected by the construction and the city is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes.

“This section of Glenmore Road is single-lane traffic so we need to reduce the road to one lane while we work on the other,” said Bruce Dacre, a design technician with the City of Kelowna. “Glenmore is a high traffic road and we want to keep traffic moving in both directions, but realize this construction will cause some significant delays.”

Paving of Glenmore Road from Kane Road to Begbie Road began on June 29 and is anticipated to be completed by July 16, weather permitting.

This project was funded in part by Federal Gas Tax funds. The Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) administers the Gas Tax Fund in the province in collaboration with the governments of Canada and B.C.

