Four vehicles were involved in a crash on Alexis Park Drive Sept. 1, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Major injuries avoided in 4-vehicle Vernon crash

Traffic slowed along Alexis Park Drive

Four vehicles were involved in a Thursday morning crash on Alexis Park Drive.

The incident, near the 40th Avenue crosswalk, took place shortly after 11 a.m. Sept. 1

Firefighters on scene said no major injuries were reported.

RCMP, paramedics and Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded.

Traffic is slowed in both directions while the scene is being cleared.

