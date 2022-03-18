Major makeover proposed for Todd’s RV in Peachland

Developer wants to build six multi-unit buildings and four single-unit dwellings

A major development is being proposed for the Todd’s RV property in Peachland.

Council will consider amendments to its Official Community Plan and zoning bylaws at Tuesday’s (March 22) meeting.

District staff supports the proposal moving to a public hearing. There are five properties involved, four of which make up Todd’s RV & Camping. The fifth property is a residential lot.

The applicant wants to build six, seven-unit buildings and four single-family units, totalling 46 dwellings. A staff report indicates that existing infrastructure can accommodate the development, but some off-site improvements would be needed.

The report also states the developer submitted a transportation review from a professional engineer, and no off-site improvements are recommended. Staff also identified that the development presents an opportunity to create a trail connecting Beach Avenue and Hwy. 97 to support active transportation modes.

Todd’s RV can continue to operate until the properties are redeveloped.

