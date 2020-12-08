Major redevelopment on the horizon for Capri–Landmark area

Rezoning, OCP amendment sign of City of Kelowna’s larger plan for the area

The residential area near Kelowna’s Capri Mall could be in for a major redevelopment.

Rezoning and OCP amendment bylaws, which if approved would allow high-density high rises east of the mall on Chandler Street and Belaire Avenue, were considered by Kelowna city council on Monday, Dec. 7 and forwarded to a future public hearing. Currently, as with all other properties in the area, the lots are zoned for two dwelling housing.

The owners of the land are looking to build a six-storey building with 94 residential units, with a mix of micro suites, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. A development permit application is expected to go to council if the rezoning is approved. The three lots would also need to be consolidated before shovels could hit the ground.

(Pacific West Architecture)

READ MORE: Kelowna councillor encourages holiday shoppers to buy local as businesses struggle

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves development permit for Hiawatha RV Park

However, the project is a sign of the city’s larger plan for the area.

Dozens of properties are posted for sale in the area, with listings stating the potential for high-density developments. Several are listed together in bulk.

The Capri-Landmark Urban Centre Plan shows the city’s intentions for the area, planning for as many as 8,000 new residents to the area, intensifying current residential neighbourhoods and preventing under-development to ensure density targets are achieved.

(City of Kelowna)

The area is to be book-ended by a massive, but currently on-hold, development where Capri Mall currently sits and the Landmark towers.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna