Majority of Kelowna residents don’t feel safe when engaging with local RCMP, poll suggests

In light of two incidents where Kelowna RCMP have been accused of using excessive force, the Capital News reached out to Kelowna residents to ask the question “do you feel safe when interacting with local police?”

According to the poll, the majority of those who responded indicated they don’t feel fully safe when engaging with the Kelowna RCMP. A total of 717 votes were cast over two days.

The results are broken down to:

50.77 per cent of voters said they don’t feel safe at all.

26.92 per cent said they feel fully safe.

20.5 per cent said they feel somewhat safe.

1.81 per cent of voters said the matter does not concern them.