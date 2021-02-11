Majority of Westside growth expected to happen in Westbank First Nation

Over the next 20 years, the majority of growth on the Westside will happen on WFN land

Westbank First Nation’s growth is expected to far outpace that of West Kelowna over the next two decades.

A report presented to the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) board on Wednesday (Feb. 10) projects 79 per cent of future residential growth and 86 per cent of commercial growth will happen on Westbank land.

Westbank’s housing stock is projected to grow with the addition of 3,622 dwelling units — 372 single-detached and 3,250 multifamily units. That will bring Westbank to a total of 8,083 residential units after 20 years, making for an annual growth rate of around three per cent (181 units per year).

West Kelowna is expected to gain 934 dwelling units, with 324 single-detached and 610 multifamily units. That means a growth rate of around 47 units per year over a 20-year period or about 0.36 per cent annually.

In addition to residential and commercial growth, Westbank is also expected to slightly exceed West Kelowna’s industrial and institutional growth.

Due to the shift in development trends, sewage management services will also change.

The proportion of sewage flowing into the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant comes largely from West Kelowna, but due to the change, that number is beginning to fall and Westbank’s is increasing. Peachland also sends its sewage to the plant but accounts for a much smaller portion than Westbank and West Kelowna.

As a result, the RDCO is looking at increasing Westbank’s contribution to the plant by $52,000, while decreasing the costs for West Kelowna and Peachland.

