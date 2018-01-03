The Kelowna Art Galley will offer a number of art classes in 2018.—Image: contributed

Make 2018 a creative year at the Kelowna Art Galley

Kelowna Art Gallery will offer a wide array of art classes this year.

It’s a new year for artists in Kelowna.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is inviting local artists to kick 2018 off with a commitment to creativity. Registration is underway for winter art class offerings for adults and youth at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

Don’t miss your chance to take part in these professionally instructed classes that are offered January through April. Select from a number of different media, including acrylic or watercolour painting, calligraphy, drawing, mixed media, print making, and illustration.

Local artists Angelika Jaeger, Asher J. Klassen, Augusto Kapronczai, Amy Modahl, Liz Ranney, Sage Sidley, Heidi Thompson, Rena Warren, Michelle Wiebe and Nicole Young will lead the classes and workshops.

“Our aims are to help people to access and channel their creativity, as well as show them how rewarding it can be to participate in the visual arts,” says Laura Wyllie, public programming coordinator at the gallery.

Most classes run for six weeks, and cater both to absolute beginners, as well as those of intermediate skill level. Beginners will learn the basic principles of their preferred medium, while also discussing, exploring, and expressing themselves through visual art. More advanced students will build on their existing skills through creative exercises to develop their abilities. Participants in all classes will complete and take home a number of works of art. Instruction by the gallery’s art teachers is supportive, motivating, and inspiring.

The cost for each six-week-long series of classes is $160, or $130 for members of the Kelowna Art Gallery. Those registering before Jan. 14 will receive a 10 per cent discount.

Throughout the winter and spring, the gallery will also host a number of special workshops, held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., which will offer students the opportunity to immerse themselves in a particular medium, working with a skilled artist/instructor. Workshops will include Drawing the Strange, Still Life of Objects, Finding the Abstraction in Nature, Imaginative Illustration for Beginners, and many others.

The cost for each workshop is $90, or $75 for gallery members.

A full listing and description of available classes can be found on the Gallery’s website at www.kelownaartgallery.com.

