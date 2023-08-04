A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Vancouver Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the Granville Street overnight Aug. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Vancouver Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the Granville Street overnight Aug. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man, 32, dead after stabbing on Vancouver’s Granville Street

Police say no one has been arrested yet

Vancouver Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Granville Street.

Police were called to Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. Friday (Aug. 4) for a report that a man had been stabbed. The 32-year-old was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500

This is the city’s 11th homicide of the year.

READ MORE: Tourist stabbed in Vancouver in ‘completely random’ attack, police investigating

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideVancouverVancouver police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rental apartment proposed for controversial Airport Inn site in Lake Country
Next story
B.C. housing minister tight-lipped on looming short-term rental regulations

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of a six-storey rental apartment complex proposed for 135/155 Barber Road and 765 Highway 33. (City of Kelowna)
Apartment complex proposed for Highway 33 headed back to Kelowna council

A boil water notice was issued for Rose Valley-West Kelowna Estates System on Aug. 3, 2023. (File image)
Boil water notice issued for West Kelowna neighbourhood

The KLO Bridge was damaged after a vehicle crashed into it around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Captial News)
Update: KLO Road bridge in Kelowna closing for 2 hours for repairs

The Okanagan Sun host their 2023 home opener on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Apple Bowl. (@bc.football.conference.news/Instagram)
Okanagan Sun hosting home opener, honouring national titles