Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire sentenced for bail breach

Sentencing for arson to take place later this month in BC Supreme Court

The man accused of setting fire to the 7-Eleven store in Salmon Arm was sentenced regarding a breach of his bail conditions.

Kenneth Robert LaForge, born in 1980, was found guilty in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on July 6 of breaching a bail condition and was sentenced to one day in jail.

According to court documents, on June 6, 2019, LaForge failed to comply with a condition not to possess or consume alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substance except in accordance with a medical prescription.

He was arrested and subsequently returned to custody.

Read more: Man charged in connection to Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire seeks bail

Read more: Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

LaForge has been in custody since then as he awaits sentencing on charges of arson damaging property and mischief under $5,000, to which he pleaded guilty.

The 7-Eleven was boarded up and eventually torn down following the incident on Aug. 24, 2018. A fire erupted after he drove a vehicle into the front of the store.

The sentencing will take place in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops. LaForge will return to court on July 13.


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Next story
Groups ‘shocked’ by minister’s approach to inquiry into Nova Scotia mass murder

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Gotham Nightclub set to reopen Friday

Gotham will be the second club to reopen in Kelowna amid COVID-19

Kelowna’s Rotary Club names new president

Lanetta Parry assumed the position effective July 1

Kelowna Pride Society sponsors new live stream elevating underrepresented voices

The new show launches on July 14 on Unicorn LIVE

City of Kelowna expands online services

Several changes rolled out on the city’s website this week

West Kelowna RCMP find deceased man in motorhome

Criminality is not suspected in the man’s death

High unemployment, $343B deficit projected in Liberals’ fiscal snapshot

The prime minister said the high costs are worth it to help Canada amid the pandemic

VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo

The Alberta cubs’ mother was killed by hunters and would have otherwise been euthanized, zoo says

RCMP search of Penticton motel room nets firearms, drug-trafficking related items

Samuel Prescott-Perreault, 32 years old, and 27-year-old Paige Rist are facing charges

Revelstoke Mountain Resorts breaks ground for new hotel

The new hotel will include 154 rooms, conference space, restaurant, bar, and a fitness/spa facility

VIDEO: Racist ‘cotton’ comment by B.C. student generates outrage online, response by school

Administrator says ‘no doubt that implicit and overt discrimination is present’ in schools

Straight from DeHart

KARAT Chocolate Boutique and Café has opened at 1526 Ellis St. across… Continue reading

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire sentenced for bail breach

Sentencing for arson to take place later this month in BC Supreme Court

Garage destroyed by flames in Salmon Arm

Residential structure fire at Canoe property quickly extinguished

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Most Read