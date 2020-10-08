Man accused of assault, forcible confinement spotted in Shuswap

The Calgary Police Service are seeking 21-year-old Wyatt Reader

  • Oct. 8, 2020 9:40 a.m.
-Kamloops This Week

Calgary Police are looking for a man, wanted in connection with domestic offences, who they believe was recently seen in the Shuswap.

Wyatt Reader, 21, is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, forcible confinement and five counts of failing to comply with court orders.

Reader was charged in connection with an Oct. 3 incident in which a female was violently assaulted.

Police in Calgary believe Reader has left Calgary and is living in his vehicle somewhere in the B.C. Interior.

Calgary Police spokesperson Corwin Odland said Reader was last seen on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 5, in Kamloops and has also been recently spotted in the Salmon Arm area. Odland said it is possible Reader is heading for the Lower Mainland.

Reader is white, stands 5-foot-10 and has an average build. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to have a recent cut on his left arm from the incident on the weekend and he was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and a grey T-shirt.

He was driving a black, 2020 Kia Sorrento SUV. His licence plate is unknown as the vehicle is not registered and may be using either stolen or cloned plates.

Anyone with information on Reader’s whereabouts is asked to call Calgary Police at 403-266-1234 or a local police department.

jim.elliot@saobserver.net
