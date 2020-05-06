Man accused of assaulting Kelowna bus driver to plead guilty

Dustin Webber has remained in custody since his arrest in March

A bus driver after being assaulted at the Queensway Transit Exchange in Kelowna on March 28, 2020. (Amalgamated Transit Union Facebook photo)

A man alleged to have assaulted a Kelowna Transit driver in March is expected to plead guilty next week.

Dustin Webber is accused of assaulting the bus driver at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna on March 28.

The local transit drivers’ union said the man who attacked the driver “appeared to be sick” at the time of the attack.

Webber was subsequently charged with assault. On the same file, he also faces a charge of assaulting a peace officer in December 2019.

Webber has remained in custody since his arrest in March.

He is expected to plead guilty at his next appearance in Kelowna Law Courts on May 12.

