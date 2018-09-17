Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. Tara Bowie/Western News

Man accused of smuggling drugs across Osoyoos border

A man accused of bringing drugs across Osoyoos border appeared in Penticton court

A man accused of smuggling methamphetamine across the Osoyoos border will have to wait until next week for his bail hearing.

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was in Penticton provincial court on Monday making an appearance on importing/exporting a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to report in person at a customs office charges. The charges were laid on Sept. 1.

Through the use of an interpreter, Esparza-Ochoa told the court that he had not yet spoken to a lawyer.

“No. It’s best if you just sentence me,” he said.

Crown counsel said Esparza-Ochoa could be facing a very serious sentence if he is convicted.

Related: Osoyoos border gun smuggler sentenced

“I am certainly not comfortable dealing with any plea without him having the opportunity to speak to counsel in relation to these charges,” said Crown counsel Ashleigh Bayliss.

Judge Gregory Koturbash adjourned the matter until Sept. 26 so Esparza-Ochoa could arrange through legal aid to meet with a lawyer to speak to with a Spanish speaking interpreter.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Just Posted

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

Home ownership declined in Kelowna, and other large Canadian cities

Homeownership in Canada has declined for the first time in almost half a century.

Okanagan Food Hub Co-op to open first farmer-owned grocery store

Seven day a week access to farm fresh meat and produce to become a reality in Kelowna Spring 2019.

Terry Fox runs in Kelowna and Lake Country see surge in support

Terry Fox runs took place around the Central Okanagan

The Poetry Burlesque turns dark for first anniversary

The Kelowna-born event will celebrate on its biggest stage yet

Your morning news in 90: Sept. 17, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

Man facing charges for Vernon car surfing death to stand trial

Byron James Walterhouse, born 1976, appeared in Vernon Law Courts for a preliminary inquiry Sept. 17

Enderby swimmer dominates at 55+ BC Games

Terry van Meer wins nine medals, including six gold at Cranbrook/Kimberley event

Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

The People’s Party of Canada launched Friday; info meeting Monday, 6:30 p.m., Village Green Hotel

B.C. cities push for spill response base despite Trans Mountain decision

UBCM delegates voted to ask the province to continue building bases

Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting

Protesters voiced their opposition to the bill inside Queen’s Park as well, heckling Progressive Conservative legislators with cries of “shame, shame” until the Speaker cleared the public galleries.

NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate for next federal election

While the Conservatives and the Liberals tout having candidates nominated and money in the bank the NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate.

US border agent in Texas confesses to 4 killings, police say

A U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected of killing four women was arrested early Saturday after a fifth woman managed to escape from him and notify authorities.

Most Read