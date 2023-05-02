A young man was assaulted and had his vehicle damaged at Hidden Lake near Enderby April 30. (Recreation Sites and Trails image)

A young man was assaulted and had his vehicle damaged at Hidden Lake near Enderby April 30. (Recreation Sites and Trails image)

Man allegedly assaulted by youth at North Okanagan campground

RCMP investigating Hidden Lake incident that left 21-year-old, and his vehicle, damaged

A campground assault left a 21-year-old man injured and his vehicle significantly damaged over the weekend.

Police are currently investigating an assault in the early hours of April 30 at the Hidden Lake forest service campground near Ashton Creek.

“Over the weekend, a group of young persons were camping in the area and met up around a campfire with another group of young persons who were not known to them,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer. “As the evening progressed, an argument ensued between a 21-year old man and three individuals from the unknown group. When the man sought refuge in his vehicle, the three persons followed him and caused a significant amount of damage to his vehicle.”

During the incident, the 21-year old was assaulted and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital by the group he was camping with.

The investigation is in the early stages and police request that if anyone has any information regarding the incident to contact Const. Hornoi at the Enderby detachment, 250-838-6818.

READ MORE: Parkers Cove residents evacuated due to flood risk

READ MORE: Crews rescue boat in distress on Okanagan Lake

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Another delay in sex assault case of former Kelowna mayor Basran
Next story
B.C. scientist eavesdropping on fish to fathom their underwater secrets

Just Posted

(File photo)
‘If that had been real bullets I would be dead on the sidewalk’: Kelowna airsoft gun attack victim

Temperatures across the region have jumped up to 28 C, following a colder-than-normal beginning of April with many hitting the beach for the first time this year. (John Arendt - Black Press file photo)
Record-breaking cold to heat in the Okanagan in 25 days

A boat docked in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
A boat for everyone: Boat rental site has 30+ listings in Kelowna

Kelowna Cabs driver Kewal Hayer was presented with a certificate of appreciation after going above and beyond for a customer. (Kelowna Cabs/Facebook)
Driver praised by Kelowna Cabs for outstanding service