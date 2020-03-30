Man allegedly impersonates health authority official, takes elderly Princeton woman from her home

A man allegedly impersonating an official from Interior Health escorted an elderly Princeton woman from her home on March 26 and took her for a drive.

According to RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes the incident may have been an attempt at a scam.

“He called ahead of time,” said Hughes. “He said he wanted to evaluate her after a recent injury, so he knew she’d had an injury.”

While the caller made an appointment for 2 p.m., he showed up 30 minutes early, wearing a face mask and gloves, carrying hand sanitizer, and produced what appeared to be an Interior Health identification card.

The call was made from an unknown number, and the man was not from Interior Health, said Hughes.

“The man told her he wanted to make sure she would know how to get home if she went out.”

Hughes stated, the two left the woman’s residence in her car, and she was directed to drive to an industrial property and demonstrate how to parallel park.

They returned to the woman’s house and the man walked away.

Hughes said the suspect might have assumed the woman suffered from a cognitive dysfunction that would make her an easy target for theft or fraud, but aborted further criminal plans when he realized that was not the case.

Related: Grande trouble: BBB warns of bogus COVID-19 Starbucks gift card scam

The 83-year-old woman was not physically harmed.

The suspect is described as approximately 6 feet tall, between 30 and 40 years old, with brown hair. He was wearing a grey suit.

Hughes said anyone receiving a similar call should press *57 immediately after hanging up, as that may produce a phone number police can trace.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fraud

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thousands affected by Penticton power outages

Just Posted

Kelowna mayor outlines city’s economic, public health response amid COVID-19

The city announced a hold on hiring; 90 positions remain vacant and 64 have been laid off

New Kelowna business committed to growing B.C. beverage industry

Liquid Kudos connects BC beverage producers with new markets

Vernon, Kelowna denturists hit hard amid COVID-19

Okanagan denture clinics wonders if they’ll ever be able sustain the sting of pandemic

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission becomes a 56-bed shelter amid COVID-19 complications

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission outreach team will provide meals to those in need in the community

Kelowna production company keeps filming through COVID-19 pandemic

DCD Productions uses drones so crew can keep their physical distance

B.C. records first community death, but 70+ hospitalized COVID-19 patients have recovered

Total of 970 novel coronavirus cases in B.C.

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Man allegedly impersonates health authority official, takes elderly Princeton woman from her home

A man allegedly impersonating an official from Interior Health escorted an elderly… Continue reading

Canadian COVID-19 round-up: Air Canada cuts 15,000 jobs, 90% of flights

Comprehensive Canadian news update as of 2:30 p.m., Monday, March 30.

Salmon Arm businesses close, adjust in response COVID-19 crisis

Groups united behind the scenes to support needs of community

Summerland care facility orders reusable masks

Okanagan Valley quilters ready to produce cloth masks if needed

Thousands affected by Penticton power outages

Two corresponding issues have resulted in approx. 7000 without power

Stop skiing on Mount Mackenzie: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The resort said access to the mountain is strictly prohibited at this time

Apartments evacuated during police stand-off

The incident occurred at Grand Forks apartment building on March 28

Most Read