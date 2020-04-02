Man allegedly pushed from vehicle near Summerland in late-night speeding incident

A 32-year-old man from Penticton is in custody

RCMP have arrested a man in connection with an excessive speeding incident late April 1, between Summerland and Penticton. (File photo) (File photo)

A 32-year-old Penticton man was arrested after an individual was allegedly pushed from a pickup truck in Summerland.

Penticton police attempted to stop a GMC pickup truck, April 1 at 11:45 p.m., for excessive speeding. The driver fled and RCMP did not pursue the vehicle due to safety concerns.

READ MORE: VIDEO: RCMP investigating double hot tub theft in Kelowna

An hour later, Summerland RCMP found a man laying on the road near Lister Ave. and Verrier St.

The man claimed he was pushed from the truck that officers had earlier tried to stop. The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Soon after, RCMP spotted the truck on Highway 97, south of Summerland heading towards Penticton.

RCMP deployed a spike belt to stop the suspect vehicle.

The driver then fled on foot, but was shortly taken into custody without a struggle, according to RCMP.

READ MORE: Three stabbings in one night in Kamloops

@PentictonNews

editor@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime