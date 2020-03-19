Man allegedly steals $1400 worth of cheese from West Kelowna grocer

Police are looking to speak with a man in connection with a cheese theft

A man allegedly stole $1400 worth of cheese from a West Kelowna grocery store.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Dobbin Road about noon, March 5 after reports a man placed two 5 kg blocks of cheese worth approximately $1400 into a cart and wheeled it out the door, without paying.

The man is described as:

Caucasian

between 50 and 60 years old

wearing a black leather jacket

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net.

theft