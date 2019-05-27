Man allegedly takes sneaky photos of woman in Lake Country

Lake Country RCMP look for man driving a charcoal grey SUV

Lake Country RCMP are seeking public assistance to identify an unknown man who is believed to have been snapping photographs of a woman who was walking alone on Sunday evening.

Police received reports at 9:11 on Sunday night of a suspicious encounter where a man driving a charcoal grey SUV, believed to possibly be a Ford Explorer, pulled over ahead of where the woman was walking alone. To avoid the encounter, she changed course and walked down an alley way.

READ MORE: Vehicle fire in Lake Country suspected as arson

“As the woman stood in the alley, the suspect vehicle drove alongside her and seemingly snapped a photograph of her with an electronic device,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “In an effort to get away and out of sight, the woman fled on food westbound along Davidson Road and turned onto Artela Road.”

The woman, fearing for her safety, ran to a nearby house and called her spouse to pick her up. Police were informed of the situation approximately 45 minutes later. The SUV was last seen travelling towards Okanagan Centre Road East.

READ MORE: Neighbours help save Okanagan garage fire from spreading

The suspect is described as a:

  • 5 feet 8 inches
  • 220 pounds
  • man in his 50s
  • large build.
  • He was described as bald, clean shaven and was seen wearing a blue jacket

RCMP ask that anyone with additional information that could help in their ongoing investigation to contact Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288, or call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, or online at crimestoppers.net.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Just Posted

Police watchdog investigates crash between Kelowna cop and cyclist

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

High risk take down in Kelowna ends in two arrests

Two Alberta men face criminal charges for evading police in stolen truck

Man allegedly takes sneaky photos of woman in Lake Country

Lake Country RCMP look for man driving a charcoal grey SUV

Trial dates set for Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing

Dates for Tejwant Danjou’s Crown pre-trial and trial by jury were set on May 27

Vehicle fire in Lake Country suspected as arson

The vehicle was discovered on fire Sunday morning in a driveway of a home

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Monty Python’s Spamalot set for Okanagan stage

Big Apple Productions raises silliness to an art form

Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election campaign

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Police watchdog investigates crash officer involved crash in Okanagan

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

Petition pushes to keep overdose prevention site out of Okanagan city’s downtown

More than 300 business owners and residents say no to Interior Health plan

Free puppies: Canadian woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam

Police say there’s little they can do about the scam

Most Read