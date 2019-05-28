Man allegedly taking photos of woman in Lake Country a misunderstanding

Suspicious residents put each other on edge, both report to police

A man who was said to be taking photographs of a woman walking alone in Lake Country has been cleared by RCMP after he came forward to speak with them.

As it turns out, it was a misunderstanding.

The incident on Sunday frightened a woman as she was walking alone between 8 and 9 p.m. around Davidson Road and Artela Road. She saw a dark-coloured Ford Explorer pull over ahead of where she was and to avoid a possible encounter she changed course and walked down an alley.

READ MORE: Man allegedly takes sneaky photos of woman in Lake Country

She reported the man was taking photographs of her and, fearing for her safety, she ran to a nearby home where she called her spouse to pick her up. The incident was reported to the police shortly after.

After the RCMP requested public assistance, the man came forward to speak with authorities.

“As a result of the continued investigation, police do not believe that the man’s intentions were criminal in nature,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “It seems as though the local resident was also suspicious of our complainant and decided to obtain her photograph for identity purposes.”

“RCMP encourages Lake Country residents to remain vigilant and continue to remind them to be mindful of suspicious activities and persons in their neighbourhoods,” O’Donaghey said.

READ MORE: Neighbours help save Okanagan garage fire from spreading

These incidents should be reported to police as soon as possible, he added.

“Especially if you have decided to capture photos of possible persons of interest,” O’Donaghey said. “This will allow our investigators to determine whether or not a crime has in fact been committed.”

Police have since updated the complainant.

Previous story
Okanagan residents experienced a day in the life of being homeless
Next story
Tax time for property owners in Kelowna

Just Posted

No charges for threat to Kelowna’s mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service declines to lay charges after man calls for mayor to be shot

3 car pileup slows traffic on Acland

No reports of injuries, more to come

The farm has outgrown its Lake Country property due to an increase in daily visitors

The Kangaroo Creek Farm will be hopping from Lake Country to a… Continue reading

RCMP warn West Kelowna residents to check lug nuts

Peachland car tampering warning extended after similar reports

Man allegedly taking photos of woman in Lake Country a misunderstanding

Suspicious residents put each other on edge, both report to police

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

Report says government policies weigh on declining B.C. housing market

Despite B.C.’s strong economy, real estate transactions will decline 11 per cent in 2019

Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

A former ICBC employee had sold 78 customers’ information to a criminal organization

‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Six women said they were too scared to complain about housing, medical issues,

Okanagan JCI group tops in BC/Yukon region

JCI Vernon Wins Chapter of the Year, three individual honours at regional event in Cranbrook

Most Read