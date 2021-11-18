The man is described as a Caucasian male in his early to mid-20's with light brown or reddish hair. He has a fair complexion, long nose with narrow eyes. He could have some facial hair. He is tall and slender (over 6 ft. tall) and was dirty with scarred hands. (Contributed: CrimeStoppers)

Man allegedly tries to steal basket of machetes from Kelowna store

The incident happened at an automotive retailer at Spall Road

RCMP is seeking public assistance after a man tried to steal a basket full of machetes on Saturday, Nov. 13.

According to a press release, a man entered an automotive retailer on Spall Road on Saturday and attempted to steal a basket full of machetes. The theft was prevented by staff.

He then asked the staff if he could view two “very real looking” BB guns, which he also tried to leave the store with. When staff tried to prevent him from departing, he pushed a female staff member, causing her harm. He left on his bike with one of the guns towards Kirschner Road.

The man is described as a Caucasian, in his early to mid-20’s with light brown or reddish hair. He has a fair complexion, a long nose with narrow eyes. He could have some facial hair. He is tall and slender (over 6 ft. tall) and was dirty with scarred hands.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, you are encouraged to call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit their website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

