Man arrested after allegedly stealing from vehicles in West Kelowna

A man was seen throwing rocks at vehicles on East Boundary Road in West Kelowna on Nov. 27

Vehicle damaged on Nov. 27 on East Boundary Road in West Kelowna. (Photo - Brooke Woodman)

Vehicle damaged on Nov. 27 on East Boundary Road in West Kelowna. (Photo - Brooke Woodman)

A man was arrested after allegedly damaging several vehicles in West Kelowna over the weekend.

In the morning of Nov. 27, West Kelowna RCMP responded to a complaint of a man throwing rocks at vehicles in the 3400-block of East Boundary Road in West Kelowna.

The RCMP quickly attended the area and located a man who matched the description which had been provided by witnesses. A further investigation revealed that several vehicles had been damaged and items had been stolen.

The 28-year-old West Kelowna man was arrested and has since been released from custody with conditions and a future court date.

A West Kelowna resident has claimed her vehicle was one of the several cars damaged in the incident and took to Facebook to warn others.

“Last night on East Boundary Road by chef tomat in West Kelowna, some homeless man broke into my car and smashed the rear window,” said West Kelowna resident Brooke Woodman on the Kelowna Alert Facebook group.

“This guy also dented our neighbours truck and broke our other neighbour’s house window and threatened them. my family and our neighbours will be pressing charges. everyone be careful.”

