Man arrested after allegedly threatening to set house ablaze in Kelowna

A criminal investigation is underway after a violent encounter at a local residence between two men early Sunday morning.

On Sept. 13, 2020, just before 4 a.m., Kelowna RCMP was called to a residence in the 300-block of Academy Way in Kelowna.

According to the RCMP, a man living in the house had awoken to find another man seemingly pouring gasoline around the residence and allegedly threatening to set it ablaze. The resident managed to flee the house without any injuries.

Front line RCMP officers arrived and took a 37-year-old Kelowna man into custody without incident. The suspect has since been released from custody on numerous conditions for a future court date.

RCMP continue to secure the scene, as forensic specialists gather physical evidence and continue to investigate.

“It is fortunate that no one was injured in this incident,” said cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“These two men were known to each other and we do not believe that there is further danger to the public. No further information is being released at this time.”

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

