Man arrested after break-in and theft at Penticton elementary school

Multiple suspects are believed to have broken in

One man has been arrested following a break-in and theft of laptops from the Carmi Elementary School in Penticton.

An investigation is ongoing after multiple suspects forced their way into the school in the early morning hours of April 15 and made off with 34 devices and cables.

One man has been arrested by the RCMP and has been released with an undertaking to appear in court in May.

Police are advising the public to be mindful of electronics currently being sold; whether on the street or through social media.

All of the laptops are black Dell models and have distinctive SD67 sticker markings on them. All serial numbers for the devices have been provided to the police and will be easily identified.

Police are asking the public if they have any information regarding this incident to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or to remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

