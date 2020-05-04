Man arrested after breaking into West Kelowna business, fleeing in stolen vehicle

A West Kelowna man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a business and fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Gary Engedahl, 49, was arrested on April 30, after he allegedly broke into a business on Compass Court, smashed a window, stole over $7,000 in merchandise and fled in a GMC Yukon.

A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of a man several kilometres away, and the recovery of the GMC Yukon, which had been reported stolen a few days before. West Kelowna RCMP was also able to recover some of the merchandise stolen from the business.

BC Prosecution Service has approved charges of break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break and enter tools, and failure to comply with a probation order against Engedahl. He was brought before the provincial court and has since been released from custody on conditions for a future court date.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 .

READ MORE: Cash, drugs seized from Kelowna residence

READ MORE: Kelowna council looks to ban spiked fences to prevent wildlife injury, death

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP