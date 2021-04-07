Man arrested after car theft in Vernon

According to RCMP, the owner of the vehicle left their vehicle unattended after making a brief stop at a business

A 32-year-old man is in custody and is facing a number of potential charges after Vernon RCMP tracked a stolen vehicle and arrested the driver on Monday (April 5).

Police said that they received a report of a vehicle theft in the 3000-block of 29th Avenue at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Monday. According to RCMP, the owner of the vehicle left their vehicle unattended after making a brief stop at a business.

“It only took seconds before a thief took advantage of this opportunity and drove away in the truck,” said Cst. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan’s RCMP media relations officer. “The owner came out to find the vehicle gone and immediately reported it to police.”

The owner’s cell phone was still in the vehicle, which allowed for the police to track the car as it made its way east on Highway 6. RCMP Air Services unit located the vehicle and continued to track it until it made a stop on a forest service road.

“Officers from the Nakusp RCMP and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Services converged on the vehicle and arrested the driver without incident,” said Terleski.

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.