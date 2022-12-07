Man arrested after egg allegedly thrown at King Charles III

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town center, police said.

Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged common assault.

Charles was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, 30 miles (46 kilometers) north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with members of the public.

The king has traveled widely across Britain since becoming monarch on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. He was due to visit several sites in Luton on Tuesday, including a transit station and a Sikh house of worship, a gurdwara.

Last month a 23-year-old man was arrested after eggs were hurled at Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, during a visit to York, northern England. The man was later released on bail.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dog house goes up in flames in Oliver
Next story
China eases anti-COVID measures following protests

Just Posted

Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault. (file photo: Capital News)
BREAKING: Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault

(DunnEnzies drag performers/ Facebook)
Protesters expected at DunnEnzies Kelowna drag show

(Stock photo)
Kelowna nurse suspended after inappropriate access and sharing of health record

The BLOCK ONE Restaurant at 50th Parallel Estate Winery in Lake Country is one of the top 100 most beloved restaurants in Canada in 2022, according to OpenTable. (50th Parallel/Facebook)
Top 100 in Canada: An outpouring of love for 2 Okanagan restaurants