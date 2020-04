The man was arrested on outstanding warrants

West Kelowna RCMP was called to a possible assault on Byland Road near Compass Court, Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived on scene about 2 p.m. where they discovered a man and a woman near a creek in the area.

BC Ambulance was called in to assess the woman.

According to Cst. Solana Pare, the man involved was determined to have outstanding warrants for his arrest and was subsequently arrested.

RCMP