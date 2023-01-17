An ambulance was stolen from Penticton hospital and a man later arrested on Jan. 17. (File photo)

Man arrested after stealing ambulance from Okanagan hospital

The man was found hiding in some bushes after abandoning the vehicle

A man has been arrested and charged after taking a joyride in an ambulance stolen from the Penticton Regional Hospital.

On Jan. 17, RCMP responded to reports that a man had gained entry into an ambulance parked at the hospital and drove it away.

Police found the ambulance abandoned a few blocks away.

“Multiple officers quickly responded to the area,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media relations officer. “Police Dog Services, Forensic Identification Services, Indigenous Policing Services, and patrol officers all hit the road to conduct patrols, conduct a dog track, lock down a scene and a perimeter, and analyze the recovered ambulance.”

READ ALSO: Vehicle seized after attempting to run someone over and colliding into Penticton motel

About 45 minutes later, RCMP received another call from a resident near the scene about a suspicious man hiding in the bushes near their house.

The suspect was found at the scene by officers.

“Our officers worked extremely quickly to track down the ambulance and the suspect,” said Lyons. “We are also very appreciative of the community member noticing a person they found suspicious and calling police to report it. We are proud to work with the community to keep our city safe.”

The man was arrested, held in custody, and charges of theft of a motor vehicle are being forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Highway 3 reopens following rockslide near Keremeos
Next story
Under $80 difference between rent, mortgage prices in Kelowna the smallest in Canada

Just Posted

Shelter costs in Kelowna only differ by $78/month between renters and owners. (@khzny/Twitter)
Under $80 difference between rent, mortgage prices in Kelowna the smallest in Canada

Anti-COVID mandate protesters at Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna Jan. 29, 2022 (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
City of Kelowna looks to purge ‘Freedom Rally’ protesters from Stuart Park

Country star Lee Brice is bringing his ‘Beer Drinking Opportunity’ tour to Kelowna in April. (@Leebrice/Instagram)
Country music star Lee Brice coming to Kelowna

(Black Press file photo)
Update: Suspect arrested after assault on Kelowna taxi driver