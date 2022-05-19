The Blue Gator Bar and alley.

The Blue Gator Bar and alley.

Man arrested downtown Kelowna with taser made to look like gun

The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon

The crowd at a downtown Kelowna pub took in quite a show Wednesday afternoon after police swarmed the alley behind the Blue Gator Bar.

Patrons were asked to stay inside the pub as police were looking for a man with a possible gun.

However, when RCMP found the man it was discovered that he had a taser made to look like a firearm and not actually a gun.

The man was arrested and could be facing weapons charges.

The incident unfolded about 3:30 p.m. May 18.

READ MORE: 2 years later: Trial to start for Kelowna cop charged in caught-on-camera arrest

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Avian flu detected in birds at commercial farm in Fraser Valley
Next story
RCMP seek dash cam footage in connection with human caused blaze near Cache Creek

Just Posted

The Blue Gator Bar and alley.
Man arrested downtown Kelowna with taser made to look like gun

Have fun, meet West Kelowna Fire Rescue staff and firefighters and learn the best ways to be FireSmart all at one free, family event. (Photo/City of West Kelowna)
Spray a fire hose, meet Sparky at West Kelowna FireSmart Family Day

Clip of video showing arrest of Kelowna man. Clip of video showing arrest of Kelowna man.
2 years later: Trial to start for Kelowna cop charged in caught-on-camera arrest

(Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna)
Kelowna player taken first overall in WHL Draft